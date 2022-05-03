Juan Silerio had just buried his brother when he went out to buy dinner for his mother, Teresa.
Silerio, 37, was driving on North River Road on Friday when an oncoming car reportedly crossed into his lane and crashed into his car head on. When first responders arrived on scene, they confirmed he had died in the crash.
The fatality came just one day after the family had held a funeral for Ramon Silerio, 36, who died April 19.
Ramon died at University of Utah Hospital. He had been suffering from health problems with his heart and was hospitalized for six weeks prior to his death. His mother was only able to spend two of those weeks with him due to the distance between Utah and Idaho Falls.
The loss of her son was devastating, and Juan had driven from their home in Roberts to Idaho Falls to get her dinner so she wouldn't have to worry about dinner while grieving.
Teresa Silerio was still waiting for her son at 11 p.m. when law enforcement came to her home to inform her Juan had died in a car crash.
The losses within such a short time has left Teresa coping not only with grief, but the financial burden of a second funeral.
In the wake of those losses, Maria Alvarez has been holding fundraisers to help relieve the family's financial burden. Alvarez spoke to the Post Register on behalf of the Silerio family.
"The Silerio family needs our help more than I thought!" Alvarez wrote in a Facebook post the day after Juan's death. "I just left Tere's home and they are devastated and have no idea how they will gather all of the money for funeral expenses for her other son Juan after just having her son Ramon's funeral this Thursday!"