Motor home burns on U.S. Highway 20 in Rigby By NINA RYDALCH The Jefferson Star 2 hrs ago

A motor home burns on Highway 20 the morning of Aug. 1. EARLENE POOLE/ The Jefferson Star

A motor home caught on fire and burned on the northbound side of U.S. Highway 20 in Rigby this morning. The fire occurred between exits 320 and 322 in Rigby. Firefighters had arrived on the scene and were putting out the fire as of 11:30 a.m.