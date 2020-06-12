A Garth Brooks concert is coming to Idaho Falls later this month, live but not in-person.
The Motor Vu Drive-In Theater is one of around 300 movie theaters that is taking part in Brooks' one-night live concert event on June 27 that was announced Thursday. Brooks' website claims that the live broadcast produced by Encore Live and sent to locations across the United States and Canada will be the largest one-night outdoor theater event in history.
"It's a bummer that he's not going to be here personally, but he will be on a 128-foot screen, so the energy that he brings is still going to be felt," Motor Vu general manager Andy Johnson said.
Tickets for the concert will be available on the Ticketmaster website at 10 a.m. Mountain Time on June 27. Each ticket is $100 and allows for one vehicle to attend — when Brooks performed at Albertsons Stadium in Boise last summer, tickets started at around $200 per person.
A Facebook Live concert that Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed in March received so much traffic from fans that it repeatedly crashed the video feed.
“This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in,” Brooks said in a statement Thursday.
Johnson said he was in talks with up to 10 additional concerts that would be streamed to drive-in theaters over the next few months.