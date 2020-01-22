The Idaho Falls Auditorium District plans to break ground soon on the Mountain America Center in Snake River Landing. The announcement came nearly nine years after the Auditorium District's inception in 2011.
Rob Spear, Idaho Falls auditorium district’s executive director, said at a Tuesday press conference that he is “cautiously optimistic” on a March groundbreaking. According to Spear, event center board members are looking at October 2021 as a completion date.
However, before construction can begin, Spear said the district must do three things: find subcontractors, create a final financing plan, and close the remaining funding gap. Each step will depend on the completion of the others. Once the general contractor chooses subcontractors, the general contractor will give the board of directors a final price. The board can then use that number to create a financial plan. Once they have a final financing plan, they will be able to see how much money they still need to raise. Whether or not the groundbreaking begins in March will hinge on completing those things.
“We’re fundraising every day,” Spear said. “We have a number of outstanding proposals we’re interested in. We’re in a process right now that’s kind of considered a silent phase where you’re identifying big donation opportunities.”
Funds for the center come from a 5 percent bed tax on hotel room and short-term rental stays and from fundraising.
Last July, the auditorium district received its largest donation yet of $4.5 million from the Mountain America Credit Union in return for naming rights of the event center.
Bateman-Hall Inc., of Idaho Falls, and Hogan Construction, of Utah, have partnered to serve in a combined Construction Manager/General Contractor role for the event center. Jan. 28 is the date for subcontractors to turn in their bids to Bateman-Hall and Hogan. Once those bids are in, Bateman-Hall and Hogan will then name a price to the Auditorium District board. Spear is hoping the board can reach a guaranteed maximum price agreement on the project with Bateman-Hall and Hogan. Spears hopes to have that maximum price around Feb. 11, at which time that price will be announced publicly.
"The key is to have transparency with the public," Spear said.
The 48,000-square-foot facility will contain a 27,000-square-foot arena space. The arena is projected to hold 4,000 people. Spear said this seating will include 10 party suites that will have the capacity to seat between 13 to 24 people in each one. An additional 11,500 square feet will go toward meeting space.
The auditorium district hopes to host events such as sporting events, rodeos, Disney on Ice, trade shows and conventions.
“It’s going to provide entertainment opportunities for every demographic in this community. A young child to an older adult and everyone in between. ... We want to create that excitement and create the option for great entertainment here without having to go outside the area," Spear said.
Spear recognized that this groundbreaking is a long time coming.
“The people in the community voted it in, and they’ve been anxious to see this thing happen,” he said.