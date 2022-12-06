Audience members listen to Big and Rich perform on Nov. 30. Officials from the Mountain America Center and Hero Arena were proud that staff was able to run an event from start to finish and are looking forward to many more.
Thousands filled Hero Arena as Big and Rich performed on Nov. 30.
courtesy of Josh Petersen Photography
ABOVE: The center hosted more than 3,000 people at their first ever event, a Big and Rich concert on Nov. 30. TOP: Thousands filled Hero Arena as Big and Rich performed on Nov. 30.
courtesy of Josh Petersen Photography
Audience members listen to Big and Rich perform on Nov. 30. Officials from the Mountain America Center and Hero Arena were proud that staff was able to run an event from start to finish and are looking forward to many more.
courtesy of Josh Petersen Photography
The Mountain America Center opened its doors for a grand opening event on Nov. 28 and has since hosted more than 20,000 people.
With the first few events under their belts, Mountain America Center officials have said that the more than 20,000 people who have entered the building since its grand opening event have far surpassed their expectations.
The grand opening of the center, the Hero Arena and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center almost met capacity as more than 6,000 people walked through the building throughout the day.
The center’s first event was a concert by country act Big and Rich on Nov. 30 where more than 3,000 people gathered, sang and danced together.
“We did not necessarily have a goal of how many people we wanted to come, we just knew we wanted them to come,” said Kelsey Salsbery, director of marketing for the Mountain America Center & Hero Arena. “Our main goal was to actually pull it off. We wanted to fill the building, hear music in the halls and run an event from start to finish and we did that successfully.”
Center officials were proud to have had the building finished, all entrances working, have all concessions open and be fully staffed when the first event took place.
The second event was a family show on Dec. 1, Peppa Pig’s Adventure. As the center’s first family show, center staff cut the full stage down to a Broadway style stage which was roughly a fourth of the entire area, Salsbery said. The reduced seating allowed for less ticket availability.
The third and fourth events were Spud Kings hockey games and both the inaugural home game and their first home win – Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, respectively – sold out, with 4,200 people in the arena each night.
“One of our main goals was to sell out for the first hockey game and we didn’t only do it for the first but we did it for the second as well,” Salsbery said.
The third Spud Kings game at the center did not completely sell out but did bring in 3,200 people.
The center’s next big event is Mannheim Steamroller — Christmas, by Chip Davis at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13, which sold out within a few days. Due to popularity, center officials added a second show at 3 p.m. the same day. There are still tickets available for the earlier time.
“In a little short of one week we have had 20,000 people gather together in this building, people who have waited over a decade, that is quite a feat,” Salsbery said. “We didn’t only open but we welcomed in a huge portion of the community into our doors. We have a joke around the center that we wanted to blow the roof off, but not really because we just got the roof on … We wanted to be able to open the facility to the community of eastern Idaho with a unique variety of events and we did just that.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.