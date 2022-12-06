With the first few events under their belts, Mountain America Center officials have said that the more than 20,000 people who have entered the building since its grand opening event have far surpassed their expectations.

The grand opening of the center, the Hero Arena and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center almost met capacity as more than 6,000 people walked through the building throughout the day.


