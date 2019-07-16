The Idaho Falls Event Center finally has a name.
The Idaho Falls Auditorium District announced today that it has sold the naming rights to the planned event center to Mountain America Credit Union.
The Sandy, Utah-based, federally chartered credit union purchased the primary naming rights for $4.5 million. The business has more than 840,000 members throughout five states and boasts $9 billion in assets.
The event center will be called the Mountain America Center.
The partnership is the first major donation the Idaho Falls Auditorium District has received since its inception in 2011.
Mountain America Credit Union branding will be visible throughout the facility, including prominent signage the interior and exterior of the building and a marquee sign along Interstate-15.
It's not the first time the credit union has purchased naming rights to such a venue. Mountain America Performing Arts Centre in Sandy, Utah, carries the company namesake, as well.
While the $4.5 million is a significant milestone on the way to completing the event center project, the fundraising isn't done. The district will need to raise an additional $5.5 million to meet its $10 million private fundraising goal. which comprises 16 percent of the total cost.
The remaining funding will come from a transient room tax (19 percent), of which $12 million has been collected to date, and certificates of participation (65 percent). The total cost of the project is estimated at $62 million.