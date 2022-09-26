After years of anticipation, locals will be able to attend the opening week events for the Mountain America Center in less than 60 days.

"It has been a long time coming but we would like to cordially invite everybody in our community … at 11 a.m. on Nov. 28 to come out for our grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as the first ever public sneak peek at our facility," said Erik Hudson, general manager of the Mountain America Center.

