After nearly 12 years of anticipation, locals will be able to attend Mountain America Center’s grand opening events as officials welcome all of eastern Idaho to celebrate from noon to 7 p.m., Nov. 28 at 1690 Event Center Drive.
Opening celebrations for the center, the Hero Arena and Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center will include public tours, the opportunity to taste concessions and a preview of the event center’s audio and video capabilities as well as the conference center.
“Enjoy self-guided tours throughout the entire venue, front of house, back of house, Silver Star Sky Deck, premium seating areas, take a picture on our zamboni, meet the Spud Kings players, and be the first to experience food and beverages from our concession stands,” a Mountain America Center news release said.
The Mountain America Center has 27,000 square feet of arena space in the Hero Arena and 11,000 square feet of meeting space in the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center. The arena will hold 6,000 guests, with the first 500 guests through the door for the grand opening receiving a special complimentary gift.
Admission for the grand opening event is free but there will be food and beverages available for purchase.
One of the center’s first events, Mannheim Steamroller — Christmas, by Chip Davis at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 is sold out. Center officials have recently added a second show earlier that day at 3 p.m. to accommodate the community’s interest.
“You’ve waited long enough and we cannot wait to show off this state-of-the-art live entertainment venue to you all,” the release said.
