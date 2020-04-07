For the first time since it was launched, the Mountain Brewers Beer Fest will not be held on the first weekend on June.
The 26th annual Beer Fest has been delayed until Aug. 8 by the organizers from the nonprofit North American Brewers Association due to concerns about social distancing requirements and recommendations against travel put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The event at Sandy Downs Arena is one of the largest annual beer festivals in the western United States, gathering thousands of visitors and providing tastings from breweries around the country while raising thousands of dollars for charities in the process.
Beer Fest Director Lisa Smith said the majority of plans for the event had already been in place when the decision was made to change the date, from getting the right license for the event to booking bands and food trucks.
"This is a big ship, and we are trying to turn it. There is a lot we need to do," Smith said.
Smith worked with the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department to reschedule Sandy Downs for Aug. 8, which was chosen to keep the event in the summer despite the delay. Smith spent the last days reaching out to seven major distributors and the assorted smaller breweries that take part in the event about rescheduling, all of which she said were willing to work with her on the new plans.
Relatedly, the annual declaration of Idaho Beer Week by the governor and the smaller events around Idaho Falls leading up to Beer Fest will be postponed until the week of Aug. 3. So will the International Beer Awards, also put on by the North American Brewers Association, which had nearly 2,000 different beverages entered into the competition last year.
Tap-N-Fill is one of the regular local partners for Beer Fest. Owners Susan and Jeff Gardner sell tickets for the event at the store, host a "tap takeover" by competing breweries during Idaho Beer Week and take part in the judging for the awards.
"It's our Christmas. It's kind of our busiest week of the year by a lot, so that'll make our early summer much less profitable," Susan Gardner.
The Tap-N-Fill remains open for pick-up orders for growlers or canned drinks, but sales are down by more than half over the last month, and the Gardners have let most of their staff go. Susan said the customers that have remained have been kind and supportive, which left her optimistic about how the festival would do if it was able to meet the August date.
Idaho Brewing Company won three medals in the competition last year, including second place for its Oktoberfest lager and first place for its black lager. Brewer and tasting room manager Nate Means said the company should still be able to brew beers for the competition and the one-off samples they provide during Beer Fest, assuming the new date worked.
"It's a very fluid situation. I'm hopeful and confident that they've put it out far enough ahead but it's a wait-and-see kind of game," Means said.
The Beer Fest is also a major fundraiser for local scholarships and charities including Breaking Boundaries, Hospice of Eastern Idaho and the Idaho Falls Zoo.
"I haven't heard many concerns about how this could impact our fundraising. In fact, if it winds up being the first event once all of this is over, we could have a really large turnout," Smith said.
Tickets to the event are $40 for regular visitors and $10 for designated drivers, and tickets that were purchased for the old date will still be honored when the event happens in August.