Ten years ago, Zahan Billimoria was a busy man working in Jackson, Wyo., with a wife and kids. But he carved out time for skiing by getting up at 5 a.m. in the dark before work and skiing with his friend Wray Landon.
“I skied with Wray more than with anyone else,” Billimoria said. “Hundreds of times. … We both shared a vision and passion for backcountry skiing. We’d meet in the dark and ski 4,000 to 5,000 feet in a couple of hours. It was always a workout. The workout was part of what we sought.”
Landon died in an avalanche that year on the south side of the South Teton on a trip Billimoria missed. Billimoria built a career as a professional mountain guide working for Exum Mountain Guides and other services. He’s also the owner of Samsara Mountain Training where he teaches freeride athletes high-level avalanche and technical skills. He also works with Teton Gravity Research guiding athletes on photo shoots in the mountains.
Billimoria will be a featured speaker at the 10th annual Avalanche Awareness Night at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Taylorview Middle School auditorium. Landon’s parents Wray and Lani Landon started up the program after their son’s death.
“The title of my talk is ‘What I wish I knew then,’ ” Billimoria said. “It’s a narrative about the last 20 years of my life, living and breathing high risk, big mountain skiing.”
He said he will include stories and reminisce of time with Landon and his life’s journey of managing risk.
Sarah Carpenter, co-owner of the American Avalanche Institute in Jackson, will join Billimoria to help update attendees on the current state of the snowpack and offer a few tools on evaluating the snowpack and assessing risk.
“We’ll have a night full of information, some updates and repeats of information we want people to hear every year and some new information on decision-making and stability assessment,” Carpenter said.
Last winter was one of the most deadly in recent memory for backcountry recreationists. Two men were killed in separate avalanches in January while snowmobiling in Island Park and a third man died in a February avalanche while snowmobiling in eastern Bonneville County.
Billimoria said it is not possible to extract all the risk from mountain adventures, but he’s OK with that.
“Risk is what makes the experience authentic,” he said. “It’s what makes the experience worthwhile. As an adventurer it’s constantly your job to assess that risk and make choices about that risk … Those of us who choose to have livelihoods in the mountains feel like risk is a life-giving force as well.”
He said this area is one of the best places to dial in backcountry skiing and avalanche safety.
“I’m always grateful for the Tetons,” he said. “It will always be a big part of my life. It’s an outstanding training grounds. No question — arguably the best in the U.S. ... That has really birthed the unity of high level guides, avalanche practitioners, freeride skiers and athletes, Teton Gravity Research is based here.”
Billimoria said what makes the Tetons special is a mixture of steep and varied terrain and lots of snow.
“That provides a great learning environment,” he said. “It’s also why we have such high level avalanche practitioners here.”
Billimoria offers a bit of advice to people interested in taking up backcountry skiing.
“Spend time at the resorts and improve as a skier or rider,” he said. “Before you really get into the backcountry you want to have an understanding of the natural world around you. ... take an avalanche course. That’s kind of a launching point for your backcountry career. I don’t think it’s wise to go into the mountains unless you have developed that understanding of the natural world.”
Carpenter said the Avalanche Awareness Night is mainly to introduce people to information. For more instruction, the American Avalanche Institute offers a three-day course and five-day course. For information on courses, go to americanavalancheinstitute.com.