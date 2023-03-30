mountain lion

An adult female mountain lion was captured in an Ammon neighborhood near Woodland Hills Elementary School on Thursday morning.

 Idaho Department of Fish and Game

Wildlife biologists with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured an adult female mountain lion from an Ammon neighborhood on Thursday morning.

A homeowner whose dog chased the lion into a tree reported the lion to Fish and Game, a department news release said. Due to the lion's proximity to Woodland Hills Elementary School, the school was put on alert.


