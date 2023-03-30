Wildlife biologists with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured an adult female mountain lion from an Ammon neighborhood on Thursday morning.
A homeowner whose dog chased the lion into a tree reported the lion to Fish and Game, a department news release said. Due to the lion's proximity to Woodland Hills Elementary School, the school was put on alert.
When wildlife staff arrived, the lion had come out of the tree, but Fish and Game employees successfully tranquilized the animal from the ground in a nearby location.
The adult female mountain lion will be transported to a remote location away from human populations and released, the release said.
While relocation is not often an option for adult mountain lions, Fish and Game officials decided that given the circumstances, this lion was a candidate for relocation.
“This lion appears to be healthy and was not known to be aggressive or attacked any pets,” Wildlife Manager Curtis Hendricks said in the release. “Given that this was the first report, it did not seem to have been frequenting the area and likely just ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Mountain lion safety
The release said that if a person is in close proximity to a lion, meaning they see it, they should:
• Never run away from a mountain lion. The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as potential prey.
• Never turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.
• Slowly back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion.
• Safety equipment you may choose to carry could include bear spray, a noise device, such as an air-horn, and if you walk in the dark, a very bright flashlight.
"If you are attacked, fight back!," the release said.
