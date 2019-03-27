Mountain View Hospital's new rehab program opened its doors Wednesday and can immediately begin treating new and current patients.
The cardiopulmonary rehab department opened adjacent to the main hospital building at 2325 Coronado Street and has roughly five times the space of the previous location. Hospital employees and patients gathered Wednesday afternoon for the ribbon cutting that officially christened the facility.
"It's importance to the community cannot be overstated. This sort of cardiac and pulmonary rehab is a major aspect of treatment for the patients," said Dr. Allen Salem, the rehab facility's medical director.
The building provides resources to improve both the physical strength and lifestyle of patients with chronic heart and lung issues. The main room of the building is a therapeutic gym filled with dozens of treadmills, exercise bikes, weight machines and other brand-new fitness devices. The facility also came equipped with a computerized oxygen-monitoring system, allowing the therapists to track the patient's levels from anywhere in the room as they work out.
Half of every rehab class is dedicated to educating the patients about different topics related to their health, such as stretching and nutrition. Exercise physiologist Gretchen Houston said most of the classes would be taught by her and the center's other full-time worker, respiratory therapist Kari Vogel, while specialists from other Mountain View departments would come in to provide other lessons.
"It's exciting to be able to talk to patients about the things they need to do to help their healing process," Houston said.
The typical patient at the Mountain View rehab center has around 36 treatment visits covered by their insurance over a 12-week span. Currently, there are 20 patients enrolled in the rehab department for classes and treatment, which Vogel said is about half of the facility's max capacity. Former patients will also be able to pay $20 a month to keep access to the exercise machines and classes.
George Perez visits the facility several times a week to get physical treatment for late-stage chronic obtrusive pulmonary disease (COPD), which has severely limited his lung capacity when he exercises. This is his second round of prescribed physical therapy at Mountain View, with the first one having been at the former location in Dr. Steele's office.
"The only thing that stops the disease is exercise like this. I can't cure it but I can keep it from getting worse," Perez said.
He said the new location didn't have the same coziness of the old office but he was impressed by the new machines and the attention provided by the staff.
With the official opening of the cardiopulmonary department, Mountain View is also accepting new patients into their rehab classes. To make an appointment or get more information about the program, contact Cherie Webster at cwebster@mvhospital.net.