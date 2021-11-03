Mountain View Hospital is expanding the neonatal intensive care services it offers.
The hospital announced in a Tuesday news release that as a Level III NICU it will now be able to provide care for babies born as young as 28 weeks in an expanded neonatal intensive care unit. The unit will now be able to care for up to 14 babies at a time.
Regan Fregoso, Mountain View Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit manager, is seen speaking in this screenshot from a video the hospital provided.
"It was clear that the community needed more places to take care of these sick babies," Regan Fregoso, Mountain View Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit manager, said in a hospital video. "And us expanding to a Level III NICU will let us really be able to keep our families together in the event that something does happen."
A Level III NICU is able to provide care to infants of less than 32 weeks gestational age or less than 3.3 pounds, according to PacificSource, a health insurance company. "This level of care is directed at those neonates that require invasive therapies and/or are critically ill with respiratory, circulatory, metabolic or hematologic instabilities and/or require surgical intervention with general anesthesia," its Neonatal Levels of Care and Inpatient Management guidelines state.
The hospital opened the expanded NICU in October after more than a year of construction.
“We have always said all babies are welcome at Mountain View Hospital. Unfortunately, in the past, there were times when babies needed more advanced care than we could provide. Not anymore," said Treana Jones, Mountain View Hospital’s labor and delivery manager, in the release. "With the opening of our expanded NICU, we have the team and treatment capabilities to allow us to live out our vision and make it possible to care for our community’s most vulnerable infants, as young as 28 weeks.”
Mountain View offers babies access to the most advanced technology and treatment in the region, the release said. Previously, the hospital was able to care for infants 35 weeks and older.
“We know having a child in the NICU can be a stressful experience for families,” Fregoso said in the release. “Our team is here to help take some of that stress away. We believe one of the very best ways we can do that is by keeping parents closely involved in their child’s care. Not only does this help parent’s peace of mind but it has been shown to reduce stress for babies and improve their short- and long-term health outcomes.”
The unit was designed to keep families together, giving babies their own dedicated space for more privacy, the release said. Each area has breast pumps, milk warmers and spaces to relax, featuring a nature scene from the local area intended to ease stress.
"We have the state of the art in equipment that allows us to give that great care plus the environment that is soothing for the families, that is easy for the nurses to work in, and I really think we have the whole package," Fregoso said in the video.
Mountain View Hospital built the unit using the latest technology available to ensure a baby leaves the hospital in optimal health, the release said.
“We have loved our experience in Mountain View’s (neonatal intensive care unit),” Katie Davis, whose daughter was one of the first patients in the new unit, said in the release. “All the nurses have provided us with the very best care. It is such a comfort being able to go and know that I've is safe and being cared for by great nurses.”
The hospital also offers tours for expecting moms, free prenatal classes and educational resources.