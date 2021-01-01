Jackson Miles Fernandez was born to Danielle and Jason Fernandez on January 1, 2021 at 4:28am as the first baby born at Mountain View Hospital this year. Jackson was delivered by Dr. Christopher Alphin weighing 8lbs 4ozs and was 20 ½ inches long. His older brothers, ages 4 and 6, are excited to meet him.
“The Fernandez’s are a wonderful family” said Lisa Valenzuela, RN and charge nurse, “They have been a pleasure to have as our guests.” This morning the team at MVH participated in their time-honored tradition of presenting the new parents and baby with an array of gifts from Mountain View Hospital.