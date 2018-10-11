InterWest Moving and Storage, an Idaho Falls-based moving company, and Move for Hunger, a national nonprofit, are holding a food drive on Saturday at Broulim’s grocery store in Ammon.
The organizations are calling the event Fill-A-Truck. An InterWest moving truck will be parked at Broulim’s, and the company hopes to fill it with food donations.
“Shoppers and local residents are asked to donate nonperishable food items, such as peanut butter, tuna fish, canned fruits/vegetables, pasta, rice, beans, and cereal, to help provide meals to their neighbors in need,” a Move for Hunger news release said.
Collections from the food drive will go to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.
Move for Hunger partners with moving companies around the country to collect extra food from people when they relocate. If someone has food that they don’t want to take with them, the moving company will deliver it to a local food bank.
InterWest participates in Move for Hunger’s program, but this is the first time the company has hosted a food drive.
“People always seem to get excited for the opportunity,” said Chelsey Keim, office manager at InterWest. Not only do they decrease the amount of items they have to move but “they feel like they’re giving back to their communities as well,” Keim said.
“To boost that spirit of involvement in that area we’ve decided to host a food drive,” Keim said.
Move for Hunger has done at least 800 food drives with moving companies over the last 10 years.
“It’s a great way to raise awareness about hunger all over the country,” said Dan Beam, communications manager at Move for Hunger.
The Move for Hunger release said nearly 222,000 people, including 1 in 7 children, in Idaho are food insecure.
The food drive will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Broulim’s, 2730 E. Sunnyside Road.