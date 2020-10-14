Idaho Fish and Game is hoping someone will step forward with information on a 4-point mule deer buck shot and left to waste southeast of American Falls.
Sometime on Oct. 10 or Oct. 11, Fish and Game believes the deer was shot from the Ferry Hollow Road about 5 miles from American Falls while standing above a ditch on private property. The deer fell into the ditch and was left to waste.
Senior conservation officer Morgan Scott received a call from Citizens Against Poaching about the deer. Both sides of the road are bordered by private property.
A reward is offered for information leading to an arrest. People with information on the incident are encouraged to call Scott at 208-547-7135; or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.