On Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at 3:40 pm, Idaho State Police investigated a multi-vehicle crash northbound on US91 near Fir Street in Shelley.
Marjorie K. Adams, 40, of Menan, was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada northbound on US91.
Bruce V. Anthony, 66, of, Firth, was stopped at the stop light in the northbound left through lane on US91. Adams hit the rear of Anthony's 2002 Oldsmobile Alero causing a chain reaction with two other vehicles also stopped at the light. Gary M. Lamens, 66, of Blackfoot, who was driving a 2004 Jeep Wrangler, and Todd A. Wareing, 55, of Blackfoot, who was driving a 2014 Toyota Tundra. Wareing had a passenger in his vehicle, Stephanie Wareing, 48, also of Blackfoot
Anthony and his passenger, Janice L. Anthony, 62, also of Firth, were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. All occupants were wearing their seat belts.
All northbound lanes of US91 have been re-opened.