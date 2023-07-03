The city of Idaho Falls announced that HK Contractors will begin chip sealing and fog coating several roads in Idaho Falls this week. The project is expected to take 30 days.
Chip sealing provides a protective covering for streets. Without proper maintenance streets begin to decay from the effects of the sun, weather, and traffic, becoming brittle and cracked, a city news release said. The process provides a renewed surface, extending the life of the road an average of six years and at one tenth the cost of an overlay, the release said.
Chip sealing beginning Wednesday, July 5:
Elva Street, North Holmes Avenue to Royal Avenue
Keefer Street, North Higbee Avenue to North Holmes Avenue
North Freeman Avenue, 1st Street to Lomax Street
North Higbee Avenue, Northgate Mile to Keefer Street
Park Avenue, B Street to Broadway
Poulson Street, North Higbee Avenue to Northgate Mile
Cleveland Street, North Freeman Avenue to North Fanning Avenue
Cleveland Street, North Fanning Avenue to cul-de-sac
Cleveland Street, Holmes Avenue to Freeman Avenue
College Street, North Holmes Avenue to North Freeman Avenue
College Street, North Freeman Avenue to Wabash Avenue
Garfield Street, North Freeman Avenue to North Fanning Avenue
Garfield Street, North Freeman Avenue to Royal Avenue
Gladstone Street, North Freeman Avenue to Wabash Avenue
Gladstone Street, Holmes Avenue to Freeman Avenue
May Street, North Holmes Avenue to North Freeman Avenue
May Street, North Freeman Avenue to North Fanning Avenue
Royal Avenue, Garfield Street to Compass Academy’s north entrance
Whittier Street, North Holmes Avenue to North Freeman Avenue
Whittier Street, North Freeman Avenue to North Fanning Avenue
2nd Street, South Holmes Avenue to S Freeman Avenue
3rd Street, Holmes Avenue to Freeman Avenue
4th Street, South Holmes Avenue to S Freeman Avenue
4th Street, S Freeman Avenue to Olive Avenue
Chatham Drive, South Fanning Avenue to 1st Street
Maplewood Drive, South Fanning Avenue to Syringa Drive
Marjacq Avenue, John Adams Parkway to 1st Street
North Fanning Avenue, Lomax Street to E Elva Street
North Fanning Avenue, East 1st Street to Lomax Street
North Freeman Avenue, Lomax Street to Whittier Street
North Freeman Avenue, Whittier Street to Elva Street
Olive Avenue, John Adams Parkway to 4th Street
Ronglyn Avenue, John Adams Parkway to 1st Street
South Fanning Avenue, John Adams Parkway to 1t Street
South Freeman Avenue, John Adams Parkway to 1st Street
Balsam Circle, Evergreen Drive to cul-de-sac
Barlow Drive, John Adams Parkway to Syringa Drive
Evergreen Drive, 1st Street to Hemlock Street
Hemlock Circle, Evergreen Drive to cul-de-sac
Holbrook Drive, John Adams Parkway to Syringa Drive
Linden Drive, John Adams Parkway to 1st Street
NW Bonneville Drive, East 1st Street to Garfield Street
Pinion Drive, Hemlock Street to Redwood Street
Redwood Street, Evergreen Drive to Hemlock Street
Syringa Drive, Lincoln Drive to dead end
Syringa Drive, Maplewood Drive to Linden Drive
Syringa Drive, Linden Drive to Lincoln Drive
Tabor Avenue, 1st Street to Garfield Street
Tendoy Drive, John Adams Parkway to Syringa Drive
Utley Circle, Tabor Avenue to Tabor Avenue
Winona Drive, Maplewood Drive to Barlow Drive
Garfield Street, Northeast Bonneville Drive to North Woodruff Avenue
Halsey Street, Winston Avenue to Kelsey Avenue
Halsey Street, Kelsey Avenue to Norvin Avenue
Irvin Street, Kelsey Avenue to Norvin Avenue
James Place, cul-de-sac to Johnson Street
Jaussi Avenue, Kearney Street to dead end
Johnson Place, cul-d-sac to Winston Avenue
Johnson Street, Winston Avenue to Kelsey Avenue
Johnson Street, Kelsey Avenue to Norvin Avenue
Kearney Place, Kearney Street to cul-de-sac
Kearney Street, Northeast Bonneville Drive to N Woodruff Avenue
Kelsey Avenue, South End to Garfield Street
Kelsey Avenue, Garfield Street to Halsey Street
Kelsey Avenue, Halsey Street to Kearney Street
NE Bonneville Drive, Garfield Street to north dead end
Norvin Avenue, Kearney Street to Johnson Street
Norvin Avenue, Johnson Street to Garfield Street
Winston Avenue, Garfield Street to Kearney Street
Winston Place, cul-de-sac to Winston Avenue
Bentley Way, N Woodruff Avenue to Chaffin Lane
Brenthaven Street, Westhill Avenue to cul-de-sac
Chaffin Lane, Bentley Way to North Woodruff Avenue
Hollipark Drive, Jones Street to Lincoln Road
Jones Street, Hollipark Drive to Chaffin Lane
Sherry Avenue, Jones Street to Lincoln Road
Westhill Avenue, Pancheri Drive to Brentwood Drive
Chip sealing beginning Saturday, July 8:
Pop Kroll Way, N Holmes Avenue to dead end cul-de-sac
1st Street, Northgate Mile to Lomax Street
Motorists are asked to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.
