Chip sealing

Chip sealing will start this week on a number of roads within Idaho Falls.

 city of Idaho Falls

The city of Idaho Falls announced that HK Contractors will begin chip sealing and fog coating several roads in Idaho Falls this week. The project is expected to take 30 days.

Chip sealing provides a protective covering for streets. Without proper maintenance streets begin to decay from the effects of the sun, weather, and traffic, becoming brittle and cracked, a city news release said. The process provides a renewed surface, extending the life of the road an average of six years and at one tenth the cost of an overlay, the release said. 


