The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has published its Summer 2019 Grants Report, announcing 60 new grants to nonprofits serving the Pacific Northwest totaling just shy of $16 million.
This includes seven grants to nonprofits serving Idahoans, totaling just shy of $1.5 million.
In eastern Idaho, the Henry's Fork Foundation received $198,000 to fund new staff for conservation efforts in the Upper Snake River watershed.
Additionally, Health West Community Health Center, which has locations in Aberdeen, American Falls, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Preston and Pocatello, was awarded $195,000 for new imaging equipment to serve low-income and rural communities.
Earlier this year, the Murdock Trust announced that it crossed the mark of $1 billion invested in cumulative grants to Pacific Northwest nonprofits since opening in 1975.