In 1982, Henry Whiting bought a vacant, run down art studio outside of Hagerman. Its claim to fame was that it was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
The art studio named Teater’s Knoll was built for famous American Western artist Archie Boyd Teater — sometimes called Teton Teater. Failing health caused Teater to abandon the studio in 1976.
Whiting will lecture at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho at noon Thursday about his 37-year restoration of Teater’s Knoll and its design, construction and the adaptation of the studio for his own full-time residency. Admission is $5 at the door. The program is free for Art Museum members and students with their school ID.
The Art Museum’s current exhibit, "Visual Narratives of the American West: The Paintings of Archie Boyd Teater," includes 52 paintings from private collections. The exhibit ends Feb. 8.
"Teater's paintings of early Jackson Hole and Idaho depict living in the early American West as a primitive struggle for survival and appear to be somewhat autobiographical,” said Miyai Abe Griggs, executive director of the museum. “Poor, gritty and born into a family that did not value art, Teater pulled himself up through the years of struggle to support himself through his artwork, travel the world and commission a studio from Frank Lloyd Wright, the most famous architect at the time. It is remarkable to me that this Idaho artist, who enjoyed so much success during his lifetime, fell into near obscurity in his own home state shortly after his death. I hope this exhibit renews interest into the life and art of a remarkable Idaho artist."