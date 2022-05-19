The Idaho State Historical Society is honoring two local residents and the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls with Esto Perpetua Awards, along with eight other recipients.
The Esto Perpetua Awards honor Idaho residents and businesses for their actions in preserving and restoring Idaho’s history and heritage, according to a news release. The award’s name demonstrates this honor as “Esto Perpetua” meaning “let it be perpetual,” the state motto.
“Each recipient has demonstrated a truly exceptional level of achievement in their efforts to preserve a part of Idaho’s heritage,” said ISHS Executive Director Janet L. Gallimore in the release.
The local honorees include the Museum of Idaho Aero Mark owner Robert Hoff, and Brandi Burns, of Island Park, the former history programs manager for the city of Boise. Burns recently started a new job as executive director of Yellowstone Historic Center in West Yellowstone, Montana.
The Museum of Idaho is being awarded for its permanent exhibit “Way Out West” that displays a culmination of thousands of years of eastern Idaho history.
When asked about the award, Jeff Carr, the museum’s director of public relations, said, “We opened the ‘Way Out West’ exhibit early last year. We put a lot of effort into it over the course of three or four years. We are so grateful and honored to be recognized.”
Carr referred to this exhibit as a “labor of love from a large team at the museum.”
“We wanted to write a story about our region. There’s not been a real comprehensive history of eastern Idaho in a century really. There’s a false notion that there is nothing interesting in eastern Idaho. This exhibit shows what makes our region dynamic, and I am grateful to be a part of that.”
Fellow awardee Robert Hoff demonstrated his passion and commitment to Idaho in a few ways.
Hoff is an eastern Idaho native. He served as a trustee for the Museum of Idaho. He also worked to preserve the Red Baron Hanger, which sits across from the Idaho Falls Airport, and maintains the Rainbow Ranch Airport with his wife Jane Hoff.
“He has been instrumental in preserving the Red Baron Hanger. The hanger and other structures on the property were built between 1930-1936 and are significant to local history as they represent air-related transportation, area commerce, and community life. The hanger, along with its contemporaneous administrator’s cabin and 1930 beacon are now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and continue to serve the Idaho Falls aviation community,” the State Historical Society said in reference Hoff’s work.
Hoff said, “I can’t brag about myself. I have lived here for 81 years. I just try to be a constructive citizen. It’s an honor that my peers think I benefit the community.”
“Having the confidence of my community is most important. This award means more to me because it was given by my own fellow people” Hoff said.
Burns is being honored for sharing Boise’s history through her “So We Did” project that commemorated the passage of the 19th Amendment.
The 23rd annual ceremony will be held on June 6 at the Idaho State Museum in Boise. The honorees also include: Bill Scudder, of Kingston; the Coeur d’Alene Press; Dulce Kersting-Lark, of Moscow; Ryan Hatfield, of Council; TAG Historical Research & Consulting of Boise; Don Aslett, of Pocatello; Richard L. Hansen, of Pocatello; and Stephanie Palagi, of Pocatello.