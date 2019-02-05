Archimedes. Ernest Hemingway. Pioneer leaders. The Museum of Idaho's discussion series Museum Club will talk about these figures and more during its spring events.
The museum began holding the discussion series last year, targeted at museum members over the age of 55 who are curious about local history and politics. The discussions are held at 3 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month and cover a range of subjects.
"We see ourselves as an institution that is meant to educate and enlighten people, and we try to do that in ways besides our regular exhibits," museum public relations director Jeff Carr said.
Thursday will begin the seasonal series with a behind-the-scenes tour of the museum's new Archimedes exhibit. The first two talks in the series will be led by museum employees, but the event will bring in special guest lecturers beginning in March. Ketchum Community Library director Jenny Davidson will come through in late March to discuss Hemingway's life in Sun Valley and Idaho Falls City Council member Jim Francis will address political leadership and unity in May based on the election of 1800.
"Carr asked me to speak about politics but in a way that focused on some of the more historic examples of major political divisions and leaders who could overcome that with their words," Francis said.
Attending the Museum Club events costs $5 per session for the general public, which includes admission to the Museum of Idaho, and is free for members. Previous events had filled up the current rooms but more space for talks and events will be available after the expansion is completed. The following discussions will be held at the museum through the Museum Club this spring:
• Thursday: “Archimedes: Science and Innovations” exhibit tour with Museum of Idaho team members
• Feb. 21: “Those Other Women: Pioneer Women of the Idaho Frontier” with Judy House, Museum of Idaho archivist
• March 7: “Why the Rules Matter in Elections” with Jill Kirkham, doctoral candidate in political science at Idaho State University
• March 21: “Hemingway in Sun Valley” with Jenny Emery Davidson, director of the Ketchum Community Library
• April 4: “Lewis and Clark: Tales from the Trail” with Judy Washbon, professional Lewis and Clark speaker
• April 18: “The Essence of Yellowstone through an Artist’s View” with Linda Aman, former Yellowstone resident artist
• May 2: "Hamilton, Jefferson, and Marshall: Guides for Leaders in a Troubled Democratic Republic" with Jim Francis, Idaho Falls City Council member
• May 16: “Science at Your Bedside: The Portable X-ray” with Carlee Stieglitz, X-ray technician