Scientific innovation and dinosaurs will be the themes for the Museum of Idaho's 2019 traveling exhibits, the museum announced Friday.
"Archimedes: Science & Innovations," will run from January to September, and "Darwin & Dinosaurs" will premiere in September and run through May 2020.
“The French novelist and critic Marcel Proust once said, ‘The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.’ This is truly a time of discovery as the Museum of Idaho offers a glimpse through the ‘new eyes’ of two incredible minds," museum’s Director of Exhibitions Rod Hansen said in a news release.
The museum's current traveling exhibit, "Discover Steampunk," will remain open until Jan. 6. The Archimedes exhibit will open in the current space after a three-week closure, while Darwin & Dinosaurs will be housed in the newly expanded portion of the museum, which is under construction.
Here are the Museum of Idaho's descriptions of the upcoming exhibits:
Archimedes: Science & Innovations (Jan. 25–Sept. 26)
This exhibit celebrates the work and legacy of Archimedes, a Greek mathematician whose inventions revolutionized the ancient world. It showcases more than 60 items, including reconstructions of lost technology. Visitors will be challenged to solve puzzles and interact with machines he designed in the third century B.C. – many of which used gravity, wind, and solar rays to create energy.
Visitors also can explore Archimedes’ lasting impact through principles still used today in math, architecture, and engineering, and through his influence on later thinkers such as Leonardo da Vinci and Galileo Galilei. This exhibit is produced by Artisans of Florence International.
Darwin & Dinosaurs (Sept. 27–May 31, 2020)
This exhibit takes visitors through a series of 19th-century discoveries that forever altered how scientists see the world.
The exhibit features 13 full and partial casts of dinosaur skeletons as it follows the story of how the discovery of these beasts forced people to wrestle with the concept of extinction and an Earth that was much older than previously thought.
Inspired by this knowledge, Charles Darwin set out on a voyage on HMS Beagle that would produce some the century’s most earth-shattering discoveries. In addition to the dinosaurs, highlights of the exhibit include 85 rare and fascinating artifacts from the Beagle and Darwin’s life and work, and a fast-paced touchscreen game that illustrates natural selection. This exhibit is produced by Embedded Exhibitions.
For information on the museum, visit www.museumofidaho.org.