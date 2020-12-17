The Museum of Idaho is still open to the public. But between limits on attendance and construction on its upcoming centerpiece exhibit, there will be limited times to visit until late January.
The museum moved to an appointment-only approach to visits in mid-November after Gov. Brad Little moved the state to Phase 2 and limited event attendance to 10 people at a time. Visitors now sign up for "Me Time @ the Museum," which gives them a one-hour block to go through the museum completely on their own.
The program has seen high demand since the change, with all of the hourlong visit slots being claimed on the weekends since the change and the majority of the time slots filled during the week. Museum Of Idaho charges $42 for up to four people to attend during one of the reserved visits and $5 for each additional person.
Chloe Doucette, the museum director of programs and events, said the visits gave families the same feeling of personal access to the museum that employees had for their families. She said it was possible the museum would keep some version of the appointments in place after coronavirus restrictions ended.
"It's always fun to be in here and be more vocally excited and have your kid be the only one posing next to the dinosaur legs," Doucette said.
Two major new exhibitions will be on display in late January. The Darwin and Dinosaurs traveling exhibit has been in place for months longer than expected but will officially leave after Jan. 2. The museum will be fully closed after that to bring in "Body Worlds: Animals Inside Out," a spin-off of the internationally-popular displays of preserved animal muscle and nervous systems.
Both the Body Worlds exhibit and the museum's permanent "Way Out West" exhibit are slated to make their debut to the public Jan. 23. The permanent feature covers the history of Idaho from 13,000 years ago until the present day and will be a continuing centerpiece of the museum going forward.
Museum of Idaho Spokesman Jeff Carr said that the full opening of "Way Out West" after years of construction will make the museum the largest science museum in the state. He also said that shifting so many of the museum's events and programs online due to the coronavirus has given them more ways to interact with residents outside of Idaho Falls.
"We see ourselves especially as the primary museum to cover eastern Idaho. From Salmon to Burley and Bear Lake, we want to be accessible to people throughout the region," Carr said.
"Way Out West" was originally expected to open before the end of the year. Coronavirus limits slowed the project down in recent weeks, including a handful of cases among the volunteers setting up the displays and quarantines for the out-of-state crew installing video screens and interactive displays.