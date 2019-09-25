The public will get their first look at the renovated Museum of Idaho this weekend, as a display on dinosaurs and natural selection debuts in the brand-new exhibit hall.
Phase one of the museum's $4.9 million expansion was completed earlier this month. The renovations expanded the size of the museum by 20,000 square feet and include up to 10,000 square feet of display space for traveling exhibit artifacts, two new education rooms, an expanded gift shop and infrastructure improvements behind the scenes.
"I don't think the directors before me could have known how much of an impact this museum would have. This construction is the next step in our evolution and our growth," director of exhibits Rod Hansen said.
Visitors will come through the revolving door into the new front lobby of the museum. The new entrance includes an expanded gift shop area along with a nook with tables and pre-made meals from local businesses that families can purchase and eat.
The first exhibit that will be featured in the new hall is 'Darwin & Dinosaurs,' a traveling feature that juxtaposes Charles Darwin's work on natural selection and evolution with the rising number of dinosaur fossils that were found around the same time in the early 1800s.
The bottom floor of the hall leans more heavily into the dinosaur side of the exhibit, including a 17-foot-tall quetzalcoatlus skeleton that's one of the largest examples of the species ever displayed and two bones set aside in a hands-on exhibit.
Museum curator Carrie Anderson Athay inspected a plaster cast of some of the dinosaur bones, marking the spots that may have been damaged when the piece arrived at the museum.
"It makes you nervous to put an exhibit in an environment that you have never worked with before," Athay said. "So far it's gone smoothly for us."
Upstairs, the focus was more heavily on Darwin and his theories. A seven-foot-tall touchscreen was set up to allow children to play an interactive game on natural selection and exhibits included a first edition of Darwin's groundbreaking book "The Origin of Species."
The space of the former entrance has been turned into one of two Maeck Family Foundation Education Centers at the museum. The classroom spaces have already been used to host some of this month's museum classes, guest lectures and staff meetings. Once the museum opens, the centers will also become the staging ground for school field trips and other large group events.
In the larger of the Maeck Education Center rooms, Stevie Lancaster was filling the cabinets along the back wall with mounted butterflies and other small display objects. Lancaster had gone to the Bonneville County Museum when she was in elementary school, years before the museum had changed its name and expanded into the current location in 2002.
Now the assistant program coordinator for the museum, she said she was still getting used to the expanded size of the building.
"It's been a sprint to the finish line getting this together but this place has a completely different energy now," Lancaster said.
The previous 7,500-square-foot exhibit hall will show the final weekend of the museum's previous exhibit on Archimedes but the museum's two-exhibit capacity will be short lived. On Monday, the former main hall and many of the other unrenovated areas of the museum will be closed off as the second phase of renovations begin.
The centerpiece of the next phase of construction is a new permanent museum exhibit on the history of eastern Idaho called "The Way Out West." Artifacts from tens of thousands of years of regional history will be on display, some of which are currently featured in the smaller history exhibit on the second floor. More items have been brought out of storage by the museum or were recently donated for the display.
"This is a region that you don't see represented in museums or films or art very often. The 'Way Out West' is a love letter to eastern Idaho, trying to tell its story in a thoughtful way" museum spokesman Jeff Carr said.
Last summer the museum received tens of thousands of artifacts from the Wasden Owl Cave dig site to the west of Idaho Falls and began reaching out to community members for personal stories that could be featured by the new exhibit. Construction on the "Way Out West," a new research space and other improvements are scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2020.
Thursday evening will be the ribbon-cutting for the new space, with a preview available to museum members and volunteers. Governor Brad Little will attend the VIP grand opening ceremony on Friday night, speaking to donors along with Mayor Rebecca Casper and a performance by the Idaho Falls Youth Symphony.
Public access to the Museum of Idaho will begin when it opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday.