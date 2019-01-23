Whether pulling levers or communicating with a friend via a large satellite-like dish, eastern Idaho will get an up-close look at Archimedes of Syracuse, the Sicilian mathematician, inventor, engineer and physicist, starting Friday. 

That's when the Museum of Idaho is set to open its "Archimedes: Science and Innovations" exhibit to the public. The exhibit will run through Sept. 26 and will be the last exhibit before the museum's expansion is completed and its next exhibit, "Darwin & Dinosaurs," is available to the public. 

Admission cost for adults is $12. Admission for seniors (62 and older) and youth (4 to 17 years old) is $11 and $10, respectively. 

Museum of Idaho
A replica of Archimedes' planetarium is seen at the Museum of Idaho on Wednesday. The original was lost and this version is based off text from Archimedes' treatises and Cicero.

"I think the favorite thing about learning about Archimedes is that he speaks to a huge cross section of our communities," said Museum of Idaho director of education Chloe Doucette. "Not only are you learning fundamental scientific methods ways of understanding the world, but you also are thinking about how he came up with this technology in the 200s B.C. ... And yet, all this technology is still used in our society." 

The exhibit is an intersection of science and art, showcasing Archimedes' ideas and inventions through an interactive-based environment. 

The Archimedes exhibit portrays the impact of his archaic inventions on later innovations such as the cranes used to build the museum's expansion, which will provide flexibility for future exhibits, the museum's director of public relations Jeff Carr said.

Alive from 287 to 211 B.C., Archimedes invented machines (one of the first components visitors will see is a giant claw in the middle of the exhibit) and geometric formulas that were used to defend Syracuse, a city-state on the island of Sicily, from Roman invaders. 

Though writings and documentation of his life remain mostly unknown, Archimedes is well regarded as one of the most-prominent thinkers of the Hellenistic period. Among his well-known ideas are the Archimedes' principle, a method used to determine the volume of an object with an irregular shape, and the Archimedes' screw or screw pump used to raise water from one lever to another. 

He likely inspired world-class inventors such as Leonardo Da Vinci and Galileo. 

Museum of Idaho
A replica of the Pharos lighthouse is seen at the Museum of Idaho on Wednesday. Egyptians may have used Archimedes' work on light and mirrors to construct the lighthouse. The Pharos lighthouse, formerly located in Egypt, was one of the seven Wonders of the World, standing 312 feet tall with a lantern that could be seen 31 miles away.

"I'm astounded with having all this information and ideas and then losing it to the dark ages," Museum of Idaho director of exhibits Rod Hansen said before showing attractions that utilize the center of gravity. 

Other interactions in the exhibit include puzzle solving, scales and balances and lights and sounds. 

"We wanted to make (an exhibit) that was hands-on, interactive and multidisciplinary," Carr said. 

For information, visit museumofidaho.org.

