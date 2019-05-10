Want to meet some archaeologists and excavate chocolate chips from a cookie?
Saturday is your chance.
Museum of Idaho and Idaho National Laboratory are hosting Archaeological Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and is open to all ages. It is scheduled to be hosted at the museum’s front lawn, a museum news release said.
The event’s purpose is to commemorate Idaho Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month.
“We’ve never done an archaeology day so we’re really happy to be able to do it. We’re grateful for the (Idaho National Laboratory) and their archaeology department for being a part of it,” Museum of Idaho Director of Education Chloe Doucette said.
Patrons will be able to learn about and create petroglyphs, or rock carvings, as well as experiment with stratigraphy, in which archaeologists use layers of the earth to date objects, the release said.
For adults, INL archaeologists will also be on hand to help identify the public’s found objects, in the style of the popular PBS TV show, “Antiques Roadshow.” Archaeologists will be prepared to analyze and provide estimates on the age and origin of objects; however, unlike the show, they will not assign monetary value, the release said.
Additionally, the museum will not accept artifact donations during the event.
“We’re hoping adults that have found something on private land and want to ask questions to archaeologist about these items can,” Doucette said.