This weekend the Museum of Idaho will debut an exhibit centered around a man who was one of the most influential figures of the past millennium.
Genghis Khan, or Temüjin as he was known before gaining his more famous title, lived from around 1162 until 1227 and founded and ruled the largest contiguous land empire in human history, spreading throughout much of Asia and into Europe, the Middle East and the Arctic.
The exhibit, “Genghis Khan: Conquest and Culture,” will be open to the public starting Saturday and will stay through Labor Day.
Jeff Carr, director of public relations for the museum, said the staff likes to balance scientific exhibits with historical/humanities exhibits. After its recent exhibit, Body Worlds, which focused on animal anatomy, the museum’s staff was looking for an exhibit with a historical focus.
The exhibit is the museum’s first Asian exhibit. It includes a mix of historic items and replications.
The exhibit also will include interactive experiences. Each visitor will be assigned one of six “characters” ranging from soldiers and generals to civilians and will learn how people from different backgrounds experienced the rise of the Mongol Empire.
The exhibit also will feature live performances by Mongolian dancers who will live in Idaho Falls during the duration of the exhibit.
Rod Hansen, director of exhibitions for the museum, said the exhibit also will teach visitors about the lifestyle of the nomadic Mongolians before they were united by Genghis Khan, a lifestyle that survives in rural parts of the country.
The exhibit items were donated by several private collectors, including Gankhuyg Natsag, a cultural envoy for Mongolia who personally created several of the replications and masks in the exhibit. Natsag worked with the museum not only on its displays focused on Genghis Khan, but also on presentations focused on modern-day Mongolia.
Hansen said the museum does background checks on collectors to make sure items are obtained ethically, as opposed to historical collections obtained through imperialist means. The Mongolian Embassy also promoted the exhibit as a way to educate people about its cultural heritage.
Genghis Khan is perhaps most famous for the bloody swath his armies left across Eurasia. Conservative estimates place the death count of his conquest at 30 million, making it the worst mass killing in human history. For comparison, the world population is estimated to have been about 393 million in 1200.
Despite his bloody reputation, Genghis Khan’s conquest sped up the spread of scientific and technological knowledge between the lands he conquered, according to Carr.
“This exhibit is not meant to glorify him, it’s meant to tell a story,” Carr said.