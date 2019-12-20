The Museum of Idaho has received 10 grants for $750,000 in the last three months, a new record number in that time frame. The awarded money will primarily go toward The Way Out West exhibit.
Since the museum does not receive any direct tax dollars and admission fees don’t fully cover the museum's costs, the museum relies on such grants for much of its funding. These grants usually come from charitable foundations and trusts.
The person behind the museum’s recent success is Kimberly Lee, the museum’s director of grants. Hired three years ago, she is the museum’s first full-time grant writer.
“My success as a grant writer for MOI correlates directly with the great programs created and offered here by my colleagues,” she said. “From exhibits to educational programs, there is something for everyone.”
Lee works to match up the museum’s initiatives with grant objectives. Once she has identified common interests, Lee must “go through an extensive process to demonstrate to the granters that the museum has the ability to accomplish its objectives, needs the money, and will use it wisely to serve as many people as possible,” a news release said.
The largest award in the last few months is a $300,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, for the creation and installation of The Way Out West. In 2017, the same trust provided the same amount to assist in the museum's expansion.
The $750,000 does not include an additional $500,000 sponsorship that Westmark Credit Union gave toward to The Way Out West exhibit earlier this year.
With these latest grants and sponsorship, the museum is nearing its fundraising goal for The Way Out West, according to the museum.
Expected to open in 2020, The Way Out West exhibit will be the museum’s newest permanent exhibit. Taking up almost two floors, the exhibit will take visitors on a historic tour of eastern Idaho, from its prehistory to the founding of Idaho Falls and the city’s industries.
“It’s been gratifying to see support for these things we’re doing,” said Jeff Carr, the museum’s Director of Public Relations. “There’s clearly an appetite for our region’s story to be told well. We’re confident the east Idaho community will see the benefits of their investment many times over.”
According to the release, the 10 grants received by MOI since September are:
The Way Out West grants:
— $300,000 from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust
— $140,000 from the CHC Foundation
— $100,000 from the Cross Charitable Foundation
— $25,000 from the Union Pacific Foundation
— $5,000 from the Idaho Humanities Council
— $2,000 from the Idaho State Historical Society
Other initiative grants:
— $172,103 in a Save America's Treasures grant from National Parks Service, in partnership with the Institute for Museum and Library Services and other federal granting agencies. The grant will fund the preservation of the museum’s Wasden Archaeological Collection.
— $5,000 from the Idaho Community Foundation for the museum's Student Ticket Initiative, which heavily subsidizes admission for students on school field trips
— $5,000 from Basic American Foods for the museum's Student Ticket Initiative
— $2,500 from Walmart store #1905 (Blackfoot) for the museum's Student Transportation Initiative, which subsidizes busing for school field trips.