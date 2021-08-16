The Museum of Idaho will belatedly celebrate its recent expansion with a gala Friday evening.
In the past two years, the Idaho Falls museum has doubled in size, said spokesman Jeff Carr. Most recently, the museum finished construction work in January. But finding the right time to celebrate the milestone has been difficult with rapidly changing COVID-19 situations. Carr said the event was planned late last year.
Expanding the museum facility has allowed for a large, permanent exhibit of Idaho history, Carr said. "Way Out West" debuted in January, along with "Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out," the traveling exhibit that will be on display for the event.
Each traveling exhibit costs the museum an average of $350,000, said Executive Director Karen Baker. To cover those steep costs, the museum relies on a mix of donations, revenue and ticket sales, which fell last year due to the pandemic.
Money raised at the gala will go to support the Museum of Idaho, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
"A good percentage of our operating costs and our ability to do everything we can do is from the generous donors in this community," Carr said.
The event will be part indoor, part outdoor. Carr said participants can choose to stay in either area.
"We're not done with COVID," Baker said. "We need to be able to create safe places where people can gather."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's safe to be unmasked outside, where few instances of coronavirus transmission have been documented. But, while inside in public places, vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks in hot spots, the CDC recommended last month. That includes in Idaho Falls, located in Bonneville County.
Masks are recommended at the gala. Baker said there is ample room for social distancing.
"Both the inside and the outside will be very COVID friendly," Baker said.
Indoors, a local jazz duo the Dewdroppers is playing, and outdoors, ANDX, is working as DJ. Drinks will be served both inside and outside. The price of the first alcoholic drink is included with a ticket, Carr said.
Tickets for the event, "Museum Inside Out," cost $100 for individuals, $75 for members and $150 for couples. The event starts 7 p.m. Friday. People are encouraged to buy tickets online in advance of the event, but Carr said tickets will also be sold at the door.
People who cannot attend may also participate virtually in the museum's silent auction by visiting museumofidaho.org/gala. Bidding ends 10 p.m. Friday.
Baker said she hopes the gala will help set the Museum of Idaho "on the stage to recovery."