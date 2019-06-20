The Museum of Idaho will host the second annual Idaho Falls-Ammon Mini Maker Faire on Saturday.
The Maker Faire is a gathering of curious people, from engineers to technology experts to crafters, who can show off their inventions, hobbies, experiments and projects to the public, said a Museum of Idaho news release.
“This is a great opportunity for our local makers to show off their creativity and innovation,” said Deborah M. Chessey, Museum of Idaho's director of marketing, in the release.
Visitors will be able to control robots with special gloves, meet butterflies, learn about 3D printing and forensics, build gadgets and stand in the presence of Wonder Woman's invisible plane.
There will be food trucks and other vendors, as well.
The Idaho STEM Action Center is sponsoring free admission for the event, which is open to all ages.
Additionally, visitors will receive discounted admission to Museum of Idaho's current exhibit, "Archimedes: Science and Innovations."
The event is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Museum of Idaho is located at 200 N. Eastern Ave., Idaho Falls.