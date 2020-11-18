The Museum of Idaho is still open by appointment only, giving individuals and small groups who are interested the chance to have it and its "Darwin and Dinosaurs" exhibit to themselves for an hour.
The museum partially closed its doors last week, after amid spiking coronavirus numbers Gov. Brad Little moved Idaho back to a modified version of his reopening plan's Stage 2, which includes limits on gathering sizes. However, groups of up to 10 can make appointments to visit the museum for an hour, as part of what is being called "Me Time @ the Museum."
Rates are $42 for groups of one to four people, and an extra $5 for each person above that. Masks, which Eastern Idaho Public Health has mandated for Bonneville County, are required, the exception being children under 3 years old don't need to wear a mask if they stay close to the adults in their party.
For more information on booking and fees, visit museumofidaho.org/visit. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Darwin and Dinosaurs, which as its name indicates includes exhibits on both dinosaurs and the life of Charles Darwin, was scheduled to leave months ago. However, the change has been delayed due to coronavirus, as the "Body Worlds" exhibit that was supposed to replace it is in limbo due to border restrictions, stuck in Calgary, Alberta, and with a team in Germany that is supposed to disassemble it in Canada and bring it to Idaho. Darwin and Dinosaurs is now expected to be at the Museum of Idaho through Jan. 2, 2021.