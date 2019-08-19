For a few days in September, the Museum of Idaho will be completely open to the public as it shifts between construction phases.
Despite a few setbacks in the work on the new exhibit hall, museum officials still expect all construction to be completed in time for a public unveiling on Sept. 28. The date will coincide with the opening of the museum's next traveling exhibit that will be the first in the new location, which is "Darwin & Dinosaurs."
Before the public opening will be a Sept. 26 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility, with an advance preview for museum members, and an exclusive VIP event on Sept. 27.
"We want to give the public a sense of the full size of the museum now and what it will be like to have multiple exhibits open at the same time," museum spokesman Jeff Carr said.
Carr said most of the infrastructure and serious additions have been completed for the new hall, with the bathroom fixtures and cosmetic finishes still needing to be completed.
After a few days being fully open, another section of the museum will be shut down as work begins on the displays for "The Way Out West," an extensive chronicling of eastern Idaho's history that has been in the works for two years and is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2020.
The museum has so far raised $184,000 for the new exhibit through sales and donations, including a $30,000 grant from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation that was announced Monday. Carr said the ultimate goal was to fund $600,000 in interactive features for "The Way Out West."
The Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation Inc. is one of Idaho’s oldest and largest charitable foundations, a museum news release said. It has been a longtime partner of the Museum of Idaho and has now given the museum a total of $675,000 toward its expansion, exhibits, endowment and educational programs.