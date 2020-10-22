The free music lessons being offered for local students by Chesbro Music Company seem to have struck a chord.
Nine students were spaced out in the music company's second-floor practice space on Tuesday afternoon. Each had a mask on their face and a guitar slung across their lap. The kids tuned up and began going over chords for a Bruno Mars song they would be playing in a public concert in December.
"I was just really interested in playing guitar since I was young. I'm not sure why," sixth-grader Emalea Worley said.
The guitar class is the most popular of the lessons offered by Chesbro School of Music this fall. About 80 students regularly attend the music lessons, which range from guitars and ukuleles to the brass section that practiced earlier on Tuesday.
Chesbro Music Company has operated out of Idaho Falls for more than a century. The bottom floor of its main store on Broadway Street is filled with racks of music books, with guitars and ukuleles that are shipped across the country. The second floor is dedicated to practice spaces for individual lessons and larger groups.
Chris Casper, who organizes the Chesbro School of Music, said the company began looking to offer lessons after Idaho Falls School District 91 announced shortly before the school year began that it was ending its program for fifth- and sixth-graders. In past years, students were bused to the middle schools at the end of the day to be introduced to musical instruments by the district's band teachers.
District 91 ended the program this fall as part of its coronavirus prevention measures because the movement between schools provided a potential route for viral transmission. Shortly after, Chesbro posted on Facebook that it was looking into holding its own music school to fill that gap. Casper said the age range around sixth grade was an important time to get kids started on new instruments.
"They can physically hold any instrument and their reading level is good enough that they can start learning a new language, which is music," Casper said.
Chesbro's post was shared hundreds of times on Facebook, which encouraged Casper to create the school. Priority in enrollment was given to students from the two major school districts, as well as homeschooling families with a connection to the districts. The classes are provided for free, so the salaries for teachers largely come from a community donations page set up on Chesbro's website.
Freddy Gildersleeve plays at venues around Idaho Falls as the guitarist for the Dewdroppers. He was friends with one of the guitar teachers at Chesbro, so when the music program began he took the opportunity to continue earning money with his music.
Gildersleeve drew the fingering pattern for chords on a whiteboard at the front of the room and moved between students to help them play. The range of experience students came into the program with presented some challenges when it came to preparing songs.
"They range from knowing zero to already knowing most of the chords," Gildersleeve said. "I try to figure out songs where the newer kids can play chords while the others play the melody."
Seventh-grader Kamryn Anderson had been playing piano for a few years before her mom encouraged her to take advantage of the free guitar lessons. She said she enjoyed the class, even though it was different from her one-on-one piano lessons.
"The teacher isn't right with you all the time, but you get to pick things up on your own," Kamryn said.
Chesbro has some safety measures in place to reduce the risk of virus transmission that led to the school program being canceled. The practice spaces were cleaned and sterilized in between each hourlong block of lessons. Students were asked to wear masks as much as they could, an easier task during guitar lessons than for brass and woodwind players.
"The kids are great. I don’t have any complaints from kids about wearing masks," Casper said.
Casper said Chesbro would continue holding the lessons in the spring if schools were still unable to restore those music lessons. An improved situation with the coronavirus could let Chesbro eventually host larger classes or add a choir program.