Editor’s note: This is the third in a semi-regular series that will look at local music venues and musicians in Idaho Falls and eastern Idaho.
Idaho Muscle, a rock, pop and county band made up of husband and wife John and Carrie Heer , are masters of improvisation.
With hundreds of bands and more than 3,000 songs — all written down in eight black books — available and ready to play, the duo covered a plethora of songs on a recent Wednesday night at the Bee's Knees, including Led Zeppelin’s “Ramble On," Flock of Seagulls’ one-hit wonder “I Ran” and The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine.”
Carrie plays a pink bass. John plays the acoustic guitar. They don't typically use a set list for their performances. On this night they jammed out for about four hours in the back corner of Bee's Knees.
Some in attendance called out for Lynyrd Skynyrd's “Free Bird.” Others wanted Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Born on the Bayou."
Whatever song you may want to hear in the moment, Idaho Muscle will play it.
“Rock is where it’s at,” John said later that night.
"That's our bread and butter," Carrie added. "Because that's what we were raised on."
John said Idaho Muscle fits between the three predominant music genres played at places like the Celt , Roadhouse Saloon , BlackRock , Bee's Knees and other eastern Idaho bars that allow music: hard rock played by bands like Rooke or Scratch; jazz and pop, and, occasionally, metal.
While Idaho Muscle predominantly plays classic rock, there is a sense of experimentation with their sound.
The band has mixed Metallica and Michael Jackson before. The reason is either for fun or to help abridge a part of one song the band may not be instrumentally equipped for.
Along with occasionally combining of two different songs from different genres, John said they don’t like playing with a set list because it “makes every gig brand new.”
“It’s a little bit scary,” John said of playing off the cuff. “That little girl asked to play ‘Africa’ by Toto and that’s a hard song to play. ... But that's part of the fun, not knowing what people are going to choose."
Idaho Muscle plays all over eastern Idaho and Utah for tips and as a side gig. "Carrie's bodybuilding fund" can be seen written inside her bass case.
They recently played two nights at The Buffalo Bar in West Yellowstone, Mont., playing about 15 country and pop songs with the rest being classic rock. They're expected to play at the Pebble Creek Ski Resort this weekend.
When not traveling to venues across eastern Idaho, John works at Golden Valley Natural (an organic beef jerky distributor off Yellowstone Highway) and Carrie is a bodybuilder and a medical assistant at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
“I didn't have any background in music," Carrie laughs. "I grew up with all the rock ’n’ roll but never played anything."
John, 59, played the piano and trumpet growing up. He also sang in his church choir. He said he picked up the guitar at 35 and once played in front of crowds near the Salzburg Cathedral in Austria during a business trip.
"I put my case out and played the Beatles and Elton John to see if anybody would put money in," he said. "And they did."
He said Idaho Falls' music scene is good, but creating music takes time and requires rigorous coordination outside of work and family.
He stopped playing in local bands and created Idaho Muscle after he met Carrie about 18 years ago.
"You got five people, that means you got five husbands or wives and five sets of kids and five work schedules," John said of his previous experiences playing in local bands.
Carrie, 54 and originally from the San Francisco area, said she started playing the bass with John after the two met through Napster's instant messaging feature. Napster was a former music online service that allowed users to download and share music in the early 2000s before streaming services like iTunes and Spotify became popular.
The two bonded over their mutual love for bands like Collective Soul and ’70s rock. And together, they play a diverse list of rock for weddings, country clubs, clubs and bars.
"Every song is on one full sheet," John said. "All the words, all the chords, all the drum notes, everything we need to play the song. So when somebody walks in and says, 'play Waylon Jennings,' I'm like, OK, pull up the 'W' book."
Along with the Heers, Dave Shelley , 56, occasionally joins in on the drums. Shelley, who's from Erda, Utah and works with Idaho Falls' four Jiffy Lube's, said he taught himself how to play the drums at an early age as he learns songs by listening and then just replicating sounds by ear.
His favorite genre: anything but hip-hop.
“We play music for the people,” said Shelley.