Editor's note: This is the first in a semi-regular series that will look at local music venues in Idaho Falls and eastern Idaho.
Filled with an underground music vibe, The Gem, 216 First St., isn't just another bar.
It’s an intimate space for young people who listen to a wide spectrum of music — metal, hard and punk rock, blue grass, alternative and grunge rock — that also values freedom of expression.
The Gem "gets a bad rep" due to its grunge feel, some patrons say, but it's a place where blooming punk and alternative rock artists can be taken seriously for a night. And it's one of the only true music venues in town that doesn't have "mom and dad" bands playing at it, local promoter Jonny Nichols said.
"It's a tight-knit group," Nichols said of the 40 musicians involved in the the current, local rock, punk rock and alternative scene. "The scene is more about what happens at the local shows."
Brian Swacina, the co-owner of The Gem, said there's anywhere from eight to 15 shows a month — open to all ages — with a $10 cover charge.
Swacina said anyone who is above the age of 21 wears a wristband, as he hopes to get people from diverse backgrounds to engage in the local music scene.
"We're on this path to something cool. We're uniting and making one sound from all these different music genres," Swacina said. "Something heavy and weird."
During a recent Saturday show — the fourth annual “Spring Riot” which Nichols organizes and promotes — six local bands attempt to energize a crowd of teenagers, parents, metal heads and rock fans.
Patrons from different walks of life (two kids could be seen at the show sitting on one of the Gem’s couch) sit and stand idly as bands such as Mantis Caravan , Doogie Hozier and Footlight Parade play music that spans from Black Sabbath-inspired to a cover of Dido’s 2003 pop hit, “White Flag."
Water and tobacco pipes are sold at one stand as long, guitar riffs echo throughout the 200-person venue.
“It’s fun and upbeat,” said 21-year-old, Idaho Falls-native Keagan Reines. “It’s a good change of pace."
Once a doughnut shop in the 1950s and ’60s, the space that occupies The Gem (formerly known as Debbie's Brothers, DB's, DB's Steakhouse or The Falls) became a bar in 1978 before a dance floor and stage were added in 1996 — a set-up that bands still use today.
Swacina told the Post Register in May that “metal is definitely the bread and butter" of the current Idaho Falls' rock scene.
But The Gem isn't the first, and only place, local rock and punk rock artists have experimented with music during the past few years.
Nichols said the now-defunct Sickhouse (which Swacina operated and was located on Science Center Drive before closing in 2016) Bliss, Waxhouse and the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Community Center used to be popular hubs for underground, rock music. Nichols said shows inside people's garages used to be more common, too.
Those spaces were used to not only help local talent gain some reputation, but as an outlet for those that don’t fit the stereotypical demographic of Idaho Falls to hang out.
"I think what's cool about the punk rock scene is that it's inclusive," Swacina said. "A lot of (transgender) people are a part of the punk rock scene, which that is pretty amazing."
Stories of shirtless men playing screamo from their computer to inebriated karaoke are common tales at The Gem that add to the "underground" characterization of the local rock music scene that's beginning to blend with other genres.
“We’re not a bar-type of band,” David Tavera, guitarist for TV Dads said. TV Dads, along with Global Worming, were the main headliners for Nichols' Saturday show.
Punk music isn't made for bars like The Celt or BlackRock downtown, Tavera added.
Creative outlet for punk rock
Music and lyrics tend to be driven by your environment. Like all art forms, it's based on your experiences and worldview.
Tavera, 28, said writing contemporary punk rock music in Idaho Falls is no different.
A Bonneville High School graduate, he said TV Dads' music is a “mature Blink-182” and inspired by bands he listened to growing up: Taking Back Sunday and early 2000s alternative rock.
One set of lyrics on TV Dads' song, "Piss Dust" includes: "But we're stuck here again / So let's try and pretend / That we're not fallin' apart."
"I think what it comes down to: is it catchy, good and easy to have fun with," Tavera said. "People respond to that."
Why sappy lyricism and the choice to play punk rock? Tavera said he performs punk rock because the genre appeals to the younger demographic in Idaho Falls, as well as being more accessible and easier to play.
“(Idaho Falls music) has evolved a lot in the past 15 years,” said 27-year-old Shannon Nichols, who helps her husband, Jonny, promote local acts. “And if you keep your ear out, you can find something you want on some level.”