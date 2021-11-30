The seasonal winter closure of portions of the National Elk Refuge Road near Jackson, Wyoming, starts today (Dec. 1) to protect wintering wildlife.
The seasonal closure also includes the pedestrian/bike path along U.S. Highway 89 next to the refuge. The refuge road is set to reopen May 1.
The closure, which begins about 3.5 miles northeast of the refuge entrance on East Broadway Avenue in Jackson, includes both Curtis Canyon and Flat Creek roads.
Elk and bison hunters with National Elk Refuge hunting permits are allowed to drive through the closure to access hunt parking lots during the days their permits are valid. Hunters must drive directly to the designated lots to park prior to hunting. No public travel beyond the closure will be allowed after the hunting seasons conclude.
The Refuge Road is popular with visitors hoping to see elk, bighorn sheep and other critters that often appear near the roadway. Stopping on the road is not permitted and drivers are asked to use designated pullouts for wildlife viewing and photography.
“Travelers on the Refuge Road should also note that nearby bighorn sheep often approach vehicles and lick the sides of a car or truck in search of salt commonly used on roadways,” the refuge said on its website. “This causes the animals to tightly congregate near the road and makes them more susceptible to sharing diseases. Visitors are asked to discourage the action and refrain from promoting unsafe wildlife viewing practices."
The section of the road that remains open through the winter is the only area open to the public. All off-road travel is prohibited, including walking or skiing. Leashed dogs are allowed on the roadway.