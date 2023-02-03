Swim in the deep oceans and soar over the high mountains with the Idaho Falls Symphony’s upcoming concert “Symphony for Our World.”
“Symphony for Our World” is a full-length nature film by National Geographic. The symphony will perform a live orchestral score alongside the film.
This concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. One hour before the concert there will be a 6:30 p.m. free lecture from Conductor Thomas Heuser describing the background of the film.
Carrie Athay, executive director for the symphony, said that “Symphony for Our World” was chosen partly because National Geographic films often feature Idaho’s nature.
“We live in such a beautiful part of the world that is often shown on some of these National Geographic shows because we do live in such a unique and wonderful place,” Athay said. “So, we thought it might be really nice to highlight some of the beauty of this world and some of the things that help us to connect.”
The film’s narrative is divided into different sections, Heuser said.
“The film is divided into sections that go from the seas and shores through to the plains, the deserts, rivers, forests, mountains and the skies,” Heuser said. “So, it’s … like you’re starting at the bottom of the ocean and going to the tips of the planet, … traversing all the different layers of wildlife and ecosystems.”
As a conductor, and as an orchestra, it can be challenging to perform film scores.
“(Film scores are long), they require a lot of different instruments, a large orchestra and there’s a lot of synchronization with the film production that needs to take place,” Heuser said.
But the symphony has performed alongside films before, and when everything comes together, “it works out beautifully,” Heuser said.
The score for “Symphony for Our World” is entirely original.
It was created by Bleeding Fingers music, which is a collective of composers organized by award-winning composer Hans Zimmer.
Although the film doesn’t have dialogue narration, there are quotes throughout from conservationists and activists talking about their commitment to the climate, “and what these different ecosystems mean to them,” Heuser said.
As a whole, the “main theme really is this song and praise of Mother Earth,” as well as the fragility of ecosystems, Heuser said.
In particular, audiences can look forward to “the mountains and sky (section of the film),” Heuser said. “It is some of the most breathtaking cinematography. And the music … absolutely soars.”
This concert is this year’s Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Red Dress Concert. EIRMC is the presenting sponsor. The Red Dress Concert represents heart health month, with a special emphasis on women’s heart health, according to Athay and Heuser.
Attendees can dress formally and/or in red, although it isn’t required.
“Come as you are,” Athay said.
“The symphony is fun, and it is engaging and it is lively,” Athay said. “And we are really excited to be able to connect with our community and watch this film together and listen to this amazing music.”
Reserved tickets range from $12.75 to $46.75 depending on seating location.
Adult general admission tickets are $17.50, and student general admission tickets are $10.
