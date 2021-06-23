The popular Moose-Wilson Road, connecting Teton Village to Moose, Wyo., in the southwest end of Grand Teton National Park, has been slated next year for some major upgrades including the paving of the 1.4-mile dirt section.
The construction activities are planned to start in the spring of 2022 and will limit public access to travel and trails to weekends during the summer.
“All work will preserve the rustic character of the corridor and provide high-quality visitor opportunities including wildlife and scenery viewing,” the park said in a news release. “Work will be completed in phases, with the first phase implemented in 2022-2023, the second phase in 2024-2025, and additional phases designed and implemented in the future.”
During the first phase, construction crews will pave the unpaved section of road, make improvements to the Granite Entrance Station including adding an entrance lane to ease backups, improve the Granite Trailhead and Poker Flats horse trailer parking area, work on the Kaufmann Creek bridge, improve vehicle pullouts along the road and add new visitor information signage.
The Granite Trailhead will be closed in 2022 and 2023, with winter access from December 2022 to March 2023. The trailhead will get new vault toilets, additional parking and improved traffic flow. The Granite trail and Valley Trail will be accessible from the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
The price tag for phase 1 is about $13 million. Funds for the project will come from the Great American Outdoors Act.
During 2022, the area between the Granite Entrance Station and the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve, will only be open to public access on weekends, 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday, from Memorial Day to Labor Day and closed entirely in the spring and fall.
Phase 2 on the Moose-Wilson Road will start in 2024 and repair the Death Canyon access road, improve the Death Canyon Trailhead parking area and realign the roadway and improve the intersection of the access road and Moose-Wilson Road.
“As part of a multi-year planning process, the park thoughtfully evaluated options to provide the greatest amount of visitor access with the lowest additional cost and construction duration, while providing for the safety of visitors and crews during construction activities,” the park said.