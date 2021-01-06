For those backcountry adventurers hoping to land a prized camping permit to hike the Teton Crest Trail or climb the Grand Teton, now is the time to act.
Grand Teton National Park began accepting applications for backcountry camping reservations this week for the 2021 summer season. Reservations will only be taken through May 16.
The park opens up one-third of its backcountry camping zones for early reservations. The other two-thirds are saved for walk-in permits. Walk-in permits are available one day before the trip and on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits are available at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, Colter Bay Visitor Center, and Jenny Lake Ranger Station.
All overnight camping in the park’s backcountry requires a permit.
Walk-in permits cost $35. Successful advanced reservations are charged a non-refundable fee of $45. A good starting point to obtain permits online is at nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/bcres.htm.
Yellowstone National Park issues backcountry permit reservations in a slightly different way but began taking requests for summer campsites on Jan. 1. All applications received by March 31 are put into a lottery and successful applicants are notified. On April 1, reservation applications are processed in the order they are received after the lottery requests have been reserved.
Reservations for the Yellowstone backcountry are taken only via mail or by fax.
For more information on Yellowstone backcountry permits, go to nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/backcountryhiking.htm.