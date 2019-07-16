Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks have recruited two highly trained and sensitive noses to sniff out aquatic invasive species before they contaminate park waters.
As part of an effort to raise awareness about invasive species, Tobias, a Labrador retriever, and Jax, a Belgian Malinois, will be on hand to detect zebra and quagga mussels and participate in public events. The canines are from the Working Dogs for Conservation program.
Tobias will be in Yellowstone from Friday until July 31 and Jax will be in Grand Teton from Saturday until Aug. 3.
Aquatic invasive species were detected in Montana in 2016 and pose a growing threat to regional waters.
“This underscores the urgent need to prevent these and other destructive species from entering the parks,” a park news release said. “(Aquatic invasive species) can completely transform habitats for native species, introduce disease, out-compete native species, alter food chains, change the physical characteristics of bodies of water, damage equipment, devastate water-delivery systems, and negatively impact local/regional economies. Eradication is usually impossible and management is very costly.”
Yellowstone National Park asks all boat owners to clean, drain and dry their watercraft before entering the park. All watercraft are required to have a boating permit and inspection before being used in the parks.
The dogs and their handlers will be on hand to greet the public with the following schedule:
Yellowstone National Park
Grant Village Visitor Center Parking Lot
The dog, with a handler, and AIS inspection staff will be at the parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon.
July 19, 20, 21, 23, 24
Bridge Bay Marina
The dog, with a handler, and AIS inspection staff will be at the marina from 8 a.m. to noon.
July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31
Grant Village Campground
The dog, with a handler, and park ranger will rove the campground from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
July 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 30, 31
Grand Teton National Park
Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose
Programs will begin outside of the visitor center at 1 p.m. and will last approximately 30 minutes.
July 21, 28, 30
Aug. 2