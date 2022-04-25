The Drug Enforcement Agency’s 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The DEA started the initiative in 2000 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to properly dispose of medications that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft, a DEA news release said.
Local law enforcement and prevention partners have organized Take Back Day collection site events across Idaho to provide their communities with accessible and convenient opportunities to drop off their unused or expired prescriptions, the release said.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will host a collection site from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the College of Eastern Idaho, 1600 S. 25th East, the locator shows.
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, more than 16 million Americans misused prescription medication 2020 — most obtained from family and friends, often in the home medicine cabinet. The prevalence of misuse was highest among those aged 18-25 years old.
The National Survey on Drug Use and Health’s estimates approximate that more than 55,000 Idahoans aged 12 and older misused prescription pain relievers between 2019-2020.
Additionally, results from the 2019 Idaho Youth Risk Behavior and Idaho Healthy Youth Surveys found that nearly 23% of Idaho 12th graders reported that they had misused a prescription drug one or more times in their life, the release said. While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and more than 60% misused the medication in their own home.
The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s Idaho Drug Overdose Data Dashboard reports there were 287 drug overdose-related deaths and 4,548 drug overdose-related emergency department visits statewide in 2020.
The release noted that when unused prescriptions are left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, they can be dangerous to people, animals and the environment.
To find year-round drop off locations online, go to odp.idaho.gov.