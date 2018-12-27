BOISE — A number of Boise area CenturyLink customers are without internet, as a nationwide outage is being reported, CBS 2 News is reporting.
Downdetector.com, a website that tracks internet outages nationally, is reporting that CenturyLink has outages in the west and Midwest, and some areas of the East Coast.
According to a map of outages on downdetector.com, the outage is affecting customers in the Boise and Idaho Falls areas.
The Idaho Department of Correction posted to its Facebook page that the outage is affecting its inmate phone system and JPay system.
CenturyLink officials have not responded to request for comment.