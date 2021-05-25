Native American artists will share their traditional and contemporary arts and crafts with visitors to Grand Teton National Park starting this week.
Artists from several tribes across the nation will display artwork such as beadwork, flint knapping, paintings, drums, antler and hides, flutes, dolls, tribal designs and printmaking.
The artists and their work will be at the Colter Bay Visitor Center near Jackson Lake.
“This annual summer program has been in existence since the mid-1970s,” the park said in a news release. "Visitors are invited to learn about American Indian cultures and view demonstrations daily.”
The visitor center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 27.
Various artists are generally at the visitor center for a week at a time. To see a schedule, a list of artists, the tribe they represent and the type of artwork or craft they will display, go to nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/american-indian-guest-artist-program-at-colter-bay.htm.
Artists also offer their finished items for purchase.