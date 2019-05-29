This year's resident artist at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve will arrive in two weeks to take pictures of the park's landscape.
David Hunter, a California-based kindergarten teacher and nature photographer, will be stationed in Craters of the Moon from June 10 to June 21. Hunter will be the first photographer to serve as the monument's artist-in-residence since the program started at Craters in 2010.
"I look forward to the immersive experience. When I'm there for two weeks, not worrying about getting around or other work, I can just focus on the art," Hunter said.
Hunter previously has worked as a resident artist with California's Sierra Foothill Conservancy and a photojournalist for a number of newspapers in Nevada. Last summer he was chosen as the artist for Montana's Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area, where one of his photographs was licensed by the park to be sold as a postcard and on other souvenirs.
Around the time he was approved for Bighorn Canyon's 2018 residency, he was selected by the art jury for Craters of the Moon for this year's residency. Ted Stout, the monument's chief ranger in charge of the artist-in-residence program, said the park received dozens of applications last year and ultimately decided to choose the next two years of artists at the same time because of the quality and variety of the options.
"Artists have been associated with national parks since the very beginning. It's a great way for people to connect with these landscapes, to see it through the eyes of artists," Stout said.
Hunter briefly stopped by Craters of the Moon while returning from his residency in Montana last year. He said most of his preparation recently has involved examining the landscape on Google Earth and seeing what pictures others have already taken in the area.
"Craters is such a unique environment compared to other parks because it's all lava flows. I'll really be challenging myself to capture the different lava patterns and landscapes," Hunter said.
The National Park Service will provide Hunter with lodging at an apartment in the park during his residency this year. Craters also will display his final selection of pictures later this year alongside the paintings, essays and sound-based artwork created by the previous resident artists over the last decade.
Hunter will hold a public presentation at the monument's amphitheater on June 15, where he plans to talk about safe and creative ways to take pictures with cellphones. He also hopes to spend some time talking to visitors about Nature First photography, a movement encouraging responsible actions from nature photographers during and after their time in the wilderness.