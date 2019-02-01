The Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center at Idaho National Laboratory delivered Tuesday its final shipment of spent nuclear fuel to the Naval Reactors Facility (also on INL's desert site west of Idaho Falls), where it will be processed into dry storage.
The final shipment concludes an 11-year commitment to return spent naval fuel to the Naval Reactors Facility for dry storage.
The commitment is part of the 1995 Settlement Agreement between the state of Idaho, U.S. Navy and Department of Energy, which says nuclear waste can be stored in Idaho for an interim period but must be moved out of the state by 2035.
The final shipment of spent fuel to the Naval Reactors Facility is a "significant milestone" in meeting the terms of the Settlement Agreement, a news release said.
The spent nuclear fuel was moved from a water pool at the Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center to dry containers at the Naval Reactors Facility, according to Naval Rectors Facility Site Director Andy Wentzel.
“The effort to remove fuel out of the INTEC water pool demonstrates our continued commitment to meet our obligations to the state," Wentzel said in a news release. "This achievement was the result of the excellent work done by our dedicated employees at both facilities.”