Millions of dollars from the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill will soon be coming to Idaho airports.
Idaho Falls Regional Airport is projected to receive $1.8 million in fiscal year 2022 from the Federal Aviation Agency’s first wave of funding, announced Thursday. It is the second-highest amount of funding an Idaho airport will receive. Boise Air Terminal is projected to get $6.5 million. Pocatello Regional Airport is projected to receive just over $1 million. Over the next five years, Idaho airports will receive about $86 million.
For fiscal year 2022, $2.89 billion has been made available to airports across the country. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects, according to the FAA’s website.
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, who voted for infrastructure bill, wrote in a statement that the incoming money for Idaho airports was vital because of the state’s rapid growth in population.
“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a pro-growth investment in traditional hard infrastructure projects, and includes over $86 million for important projects like maintenance and infrastructure development at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and other airports across the state,” Crapo wrote. “Regional and rural airports provide vital services to Idahoans and aerial transportation is key to enhancing the accessibility of many communities in Idaho, particularly during emergencies and natural disasters. These investments are especially critical for helping keep pace with Idaho’s rapid growth.”
In total, the infrastructure bill allocates $25 billion for aviation projects over five years. The FAA is spending $15 billion to fund the grants announced Thursday, and airports can compete for an additional $5 billion in grants. The remaining $5 billion will be used to modernize the agency’s air traffic control system.
The legislation is the first major act to provide federal airport funding since the 2009 Recovery Act, which included $1.1 billion for airport infrastructure as part of the response to the 2008 Financial Crisis.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that the Airports Council International-North America says facilities are aging and have a significant backlog of projects, making the funding much needed for many U.S. airports. In an infrastructure survey published this year, the organization identified $115 billion in investments that airports say they need in the coming five years — including $40 billion in terminal projects.
The Congressional Budget Office released a report in August that indicated the bill would increase the National Debt by $256 billion, decrease direct spending by $110 billion, increase revenues by $50 billion and increase discretionary spending by $415 billion over a decade.
Bud Cranor, Idaho Falls Public Information Officer, said the airport doesn’t have any plans for the incoming funds yet because the $1.8 million is still in its proposal phase.