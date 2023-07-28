Estimates for the acreage burned by the Hayden fire remained unchanged from Thursday morning to Friday morning, but not because the fire is under control.
Fire officials were unable to fly aircraft equipped with infrared imaging Thursday night, leaving the estimate unchanged.
The fire had grown by an estimated 4,000 acres from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning when it was estimated at 14,745 acres. A Hayden fire information spokeswoman said Friday that the fire is still growing and that the acreage estimate will likely reflect a significant increase Saturday morning when new infrared imaging is expected to be available, reflecting the fire's growth since Tuesday night.
The fire, burning 18 miles west of Leadore, remains 0% contained. There are now 689 fire personnel deployed to the blaze, a Great Basin Interagency Incident Management Team news release said.
Friday's forecast called for southwesterly winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour throughout the day, the release said.
On Thursday evening, crews on the northern flank continued burnout operations in the evening into the nighttime hours due to more favorable conditions to improve the primary containment line, the release said. Crews on the fire's east flank worked to ensure both primary and alternate containment lines, which are a mix of dozer line and hand constructed line, are completely reinforced.
The area remains in a red flag warning and flanking/backing fire with moderate runs, group torching and spotting was likely to occur Friday.
Communities in the immediate drainages of active fire will have heaviest smoke concentrations, the release said.
On Friday, the area from Tendoy to Leadore was experiencing moderate-to-heavy smoke, with highest concentrations east of the fire.
The area is under Stage 1 fire restrictions under which the following acts are prohibited:
• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within a designated recreation site, or on their own land, and only within an owner-provided fire structure (see definition).
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
Additionally, Salmon-Challis National Forest officials have modified the fire closure order, which can be viewed at the Alerts and Notices section of the SCNF website.
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7 has pre-identified evacuation zones. They will be implemented using the “Ready, Set, Go” terminology.
