This week is stargazers' last chance to see the NEOWISE comet before it disappears for another 6,800 years. The NEOWISE comet, named for NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer telescope through which it was first discovered, is one of the brightest comets to pass Earth in decades.
The comet reached its closest point on Wednesday. It will now begin fading over the next several days before vanishing from sight altogether, according to NASA.
NEOWISE has shifted to peak visibility in the evenings, around 45 minutes to 1.5 hours after sunset. The comet can be seen by the naked eye, though binoculars will certainly help.
To find the comet, NASA said searchers should look for the Big Dipper in the northwest on a clear night. Below the Big Dipper will be a fuzzy star with a tail.
Trevor Lewis, of Idaho Falls, is a former nuclear physicist and local astronomy enthusiast. He was excited to experience watching the comet.
“It’s about time we got a decent-sized comet flying around,” Lewis said.
On Monday he trained his telescope in his backyard observatory straight at NEOWISE.
“It looked considerably brighter (through the telescope) than even through the binoculars. It was very well-defined and it had a nice tail on it, particularly I thought the tail looked especially bright. It was pretty,” Lewis said.
Whatever hopeful observers are using to see the comet, the farther they get from light pollution the better.
“You’ll want to get either north or west of town and see some dark sky to get the best contrast with the comet,” Lewis said.
Lewis’s biggest piece of advice for those looking to get a glimpse of the comet?
“Do that soon.”