Molly Brazier, a local nurse who traveled to Nepal and made connections with a mountain village medical clinic in the Solukhumba region, will make a presentation Wednesday at the Idaho Alpine Club’s monthly meeting.
Brazier combined a trekking adventure with a humanitarian mission to deliver medical supplies to the small village of Waku Hill and returned the following year to visit the village again to offer help.
Her presentation is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Development Workshop building at 555 West 25th St. and is open to the public.
She plans to show slides of her adventure and discuss the bonds she has formed with Nepalese people during her visits.
For information, go to the club’s website at idahoalpineclub.org.